Insurance employees stage protest

Staff Reporter June 08, 2022 21:19 IST

Employees of general insurance companies and members of labour unions staged a walkout to press their demand for a wage hike here on Wednesday.

All trade union members in the district staged a walkout from their respective offices from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. to press their demands.

The joint protest committee of the public sector general insurance companies and labour unions demanded immediate talks on wage hike, which has been pending for five years.

The protest was led by Subburaj of the United India Insurance Officers’ Association.

The protesters said that they would go on an indefinite strike from June 20 to press their various demands such as an end to the Union government’s move to privatise general insurance companies.

Aravindan of the National Insurance Officers’ Association, Govindaraj of New India Assurance Officers’ Association, Ravichandran, Senior Divisional Manager, United India Insurance, All India Insurance Employees’ Association, district president and secretary Periyasamy and Gowthanam respectively participated.