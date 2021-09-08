Installation of Vinayaka idols in public places banned

Virudhunagar

The district administration has banned installation of Lord Vinayaka idols in public places, related celebrations and procession of idols for immersion in waterbodies.

The decision was taken at a meeting on COVID guidelines on Friday’s Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations held here on Wednesday, where Collector J. Meghanath Reddy and Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, participated.

However, the administration has permitted individuals to install Lord Vinayaka idols in their houses and take out for immersion in nearby waterbodies. People have been asked to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi inside their homes.

In a press release, “the permission is confined only to individuals and does not apply to any organisation,” the Collector said.

After the celebrations in their houses, people can also leave the idols outside the nearby temple premises. Officials of Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Trust would take them for immersion. Since the permission has been restricted to individuals, any groups violating the order would face legal action, the Collector warned.

People have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while going out to buy goods for the celebrations.