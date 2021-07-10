Installation of mobile phone towers is need of the hour: HC

Allowing a batch of petitions filed by a telecommunications company that sought adequate police protection to install mobile phone towers in various places across southern districts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that information and communication technology networks should be expanded for meeting the growing needs.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan observed that installation of mobile phone towers to connect India through its length and breadth was the absolute need of the hour. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, students were being taught through online classes. Business transactions and official meetings were being held through video conferencing.

The court proceedings were also being conducted through video conferencing. Installation of mobile phone towers was one of the necessary steps to be taken for effective and a robust communication network, the judge said. The court allowed the batch of petitions filed by the Chennai based ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The telecommunications company had sought police protection in order to install the mobile phone towers across various places in the southern districts. The company said that local residents were opposing the installation. Also, their applications seeking permission were pending before the respective district authorities.

The court directed the district authorities concerned to act on the applications and pass an appropriate order. Based on the outcome of the application, the petitioner was at liberty to approach the police for protection, if required. If any representation was made to the police concerned, it could be considered on merits, the judge said.