Inspector caught taking bribe

The Sivaganga detachment of the vigilance and anti-corruption police laid a trap on Saturday in which an Inspector of Police of the District Crime Bureau (DCB) was allegedly caught red handed.

Police said that the Inspector Ramakrishnan had reportedly demanded ₹20,000 from a petitioner for dropping further action on him in the Sivaganga DCB crime wing.

The petitioner had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police. A team led by DSP Satyaseelan trapped the Inspector, while he took the bribe.

Further investigation was on.