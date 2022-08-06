Madurai

Inspector caught taking bribe

The Sivaganga detachment of the vigilance and anti-corruption police laid a trap on Saturday in which an Inspector of Police of the District Crime Bureau (DCB) was allegedly caught red handed.

Police said that the Inspector Ramakrishnan had reportedly demanded ₹20,000 from a petitioner for dropping further action on him in the Sivaganga DCB crime wing.

The petitioner had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police. A team led by DSP Satyaseelan trapped the Inspector, while he took the bribe.

Further investigation was on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2022 8:40:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/inspector-caught-taking-bribe/article65737938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR