Indu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath detained

Members of Indu Makkal Katchi laying a siege to the North Police Station in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, condemning the detainment of Indu Makkal katchi founder Arjun Sampath under preventive measures.

Members of Indu Makkal Katchi laying a siege to the North Police Station in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, condemning the detainment of Indu Makkal katchi founder Arjun Sampath under preventive measures. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Indu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath was detained as a preventive measure at Dindigul Town (North) police station on Tuesday night while he was on his way to Kanniyakumari where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is beginning his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, on Wednesday.

According to Dindigul North Town police, the party’s State committee member, S. Ponnusamy, 46, from Coimbatore, its IT wing State president, P. Hariharan, 39, and K. Nagaraj, 36, both of Tiruppur were also detained.

Mr. Sampath was coming from Coimbatore and reached Dindigul via train when he was detained under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of Criminal Procedure Code at Dindigul railway station.

Police said he was “determined to organise a movement named ‘Go back Rahul Gandhi’, about which they even posted on their social media handles, and to wave black flags at the meeting”.

Following this, 23 party members who staged a protest demanding their leaders’ release in front of the Dindigul Town (North) police station were also detained, added to the police.


