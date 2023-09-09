Indian Navy committed to preserve environment; helps in aerial dispersal of 5 lakh seed balls in Ramanathapuram district

September 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a joint initiative, the Indian Navy, Mata Amritanandamayi Math and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department have come together to protect the environment in Ramanathapuram district.

Towards achieving this goal, as a first step, it was proposed to aerially disperse 5 lakh seed balls across a vast expanse of 3715 hectares of land within the district during the monsoon period.

On Saturday, the Indian Naval authorities organised a function at the INS Parundu Station in which the Math Trustee and Treasurer Swami Ramakrishnananda Puri presented the seed balls to Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer, Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area, which would be dispersed in the district led by Captain Vikrant Sabnis, Commanding Officer, INS Parundu.

The Swamiji in his address said that approximately 10 million hectares of forests were lost each year globally, endangering the delicate balance of the ecosystem and stability of our climate. Hence, urgent action was non-negotiable. “The campaign is not just about saving biodiversity, but safeguarding our future as well,” he said.

The seed ball campaign, which was launched by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) earlier this year had gained momentum at a fast pace and a staggering 1.3 million seed balls have been disbursed globally, with a special focus on areas with fragile ecosystem.

Native species like Thespisia populnea, Cassia fistula, Azadirachta Indica, Ficus religiosa and among others have been chosen for Ramanathapuram district.

In a brief interaction with media persons, Rear Admiral Dhingra said that the Indian Navy was committed to preserving the environment and takes pride in being associated with the green drive. He said that with the TN Forest department, they would carry out aerial seeding program and improve the natural habitat which would facilitate in bringing in more natural vegetation.

The seed ball tossing would be done before monsoon sets in this part of the State and thanked all his team members at INS Parundu who were instrumental in doing it within a short span.

The officials from the revenue and forest departments said that the drive would certainly enhance the green cover in the district and hoped to complete the dispersal of five lakh seed balls with the help of the helicopters in the Naval station here.