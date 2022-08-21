India will be ‘Vishwa Guru’ in 2047, says Governor 

Indian history that was distorted by the British is now being rewritten, says R.N. Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi releasing postage stamp in memory of Ondiveeran in Tirunelveli. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan received it. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Indian history, distorted by the British, is now being rewritten to make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’ to guide the entire world by 2047, when the nation would celebrate its 100th year of Independence, Governor R.N. Ravi has said.

Addressing audience in Palayamkottai on Saturday after releasing commemorative postage stamp in memory of martyr Ondiveeran, Mr. Ravi said India rose up against the British and got Independence, thanks to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters and unsung heroes including Ondiveeran, who had been glorified through the commemorative postage stamp.

“Now, Indian history is being rewritten to make the nation a ‘Vishwa Guru’ to lead the world by 2047 when the nation celebrates its centenary of Independence,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan received the postage stamp and said the role of freedom fighters from ‘oppressed communities’ had been recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It shows that the ‘oppressed community’, which once ruled several parts of the country, will become rulers again, thanks to the importance being given by the Prime Minister,” she added.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi, Ms. Soundararajan, Mr. Murugan, Mr. Mathiventhan, Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Raja Kannappan, and others garlanded the statue of Ondiveeran at a memorial opposite to the District Court Complex in Palayamkottai.