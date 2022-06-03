India on a par with advanced nations in space science, says Sivan

‘Science must be used to locate energies to address future problems’

Mr. Sivan and Mr. Sivasubramanian at the Innovative Incubation Unit at Sermathai Vasan College for Women in Madurai on Friday.

“Women are better at multi-tasking and handling complex situations,” said K. Sivan, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), here on Friday.

After inaugurating an Innovative Incubation Unit at Sermathai Vasan College for Women, along with N. Sivasubramanian, retired scientist, ISRO, commemorating National Technology Day, Mr. Sivan said he had worked with several bold women in ISRO and they were best at navigating adversities.

He said science must be used to locate energies to address future problems, like food scarcity, that would crop up due to the increasing world population.

Earlier, Mr. Sivan and Mr. Sivasubramanian toured the unit, where six teams of the college, participating in Smart India Hackathon 2022, explained their projects. “The students, by taking problem statements from different Ministries, have provided solutions,” said Principal D. Karthiga Rani.

The unit would provide a high-end platform for students to work on their innovative ideas with technology, she added.

Later addressing the press, Mr. Sivan said, “Students must look for opportunities to take their innovations to start-ups supported by the government to be recognised, while honing their talents through such incubation and research centres in colleges to take up space science as a career.” Youngsters must be job creators instead of job seekers, he added.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said the Ministry of Education must take measures to promote space science among school students. Speaking on India’s place in the field of space science at the global level, they said the growth had been steady and on a par with advanced countries.

When asked about ISRO’s upcoming second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam, they said both Central and State governments were extending full support to the project and groundworks were on.

Sportsperson felicitated

Mr. Sivan felicitated J. Jerlin Anika, a badminton player of Madurai, who bagged three gold medals in the 24th Summer Deaflympics held in Brazil recently and her parents.

Jerlin’s father said parents of differently abled children must find their talents and help them excel in them. Various trade associations in the city presented cash awards to Jerlin in appreciation of her achievement.