Indhu Makkal Katchi functionary held for provocative speech

Published - June 11, 2024 10:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The State deputy secretary of Indhu Makkal Katchi has been arrested by Palayamkottai police for allegedly saying that the BJP would not take roots in Tamil Nadu unless “riots are orchestrated.”

The action was taken after an audio tape of a purported telephonic conversation between the accused, Udaiyar, and a BJP functionary was leaked on social media. In the audio tape, Udaiyar is heard expressing his anguish over the defeat of the candidates of the BJP and its allies in all Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP can take roots in Tamil Nadu only if riots are orchestrated,” he says. During the conversation, he introduced himself as Udaiyar, Indhu Makkal Katchi functionary and former Tirunelveli district secretary of Hindu Munnani.

While discussing the defeat of BJP Tirunelveli candidate Nainar Nagenthran, he claimed persons who took money for “election work” did not distribute it. “If they had worked, the BJP might have won. What is (senior BJP functionary) Kesava Vinayagam doing? The BJP can take roots in Tamil Nadu only if riots are orchestrated,” he is heard saying.

Sub-Inspector of Police Duraipandi filed a complaint with Palayamkottai police accusing Udaiyar of trying to create enmity between different groups of people, triggering violence and thereby undermining public tranquillity.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against Udaiyar under various section of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Tuesday evening.

