Increase the number of swab collection centres in Madurai: AIDWA

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged demonstrations in front of six Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) across the city on Thursday demanding an increase in the number of COVID-19 swab collection centres.
R. Sasikala, district secretary (Urban ), AIDWA, said that COVID-19 test results must be conveyed to the patients within 24 hours. “We have received complaints that COVID-19 results were told after four days to some patients, causing necessary panic and anxiety among them,” she said.
She added that healthy food must be given on time to COVID-19 patients getting treated at hospitals and health facilities. With rising COVID-19 cases, more number of doctors, nurses and sanitary workers must be deployed. “Their safety must be taken care of by providing personal protective equipment (PPE),” she said.
Ms. Sasikala complained that many private hospitals were refusing treatment for pregnant women and those with non COVID-19 ailments. “The district administration must intervene to address this problem,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath