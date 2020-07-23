Increase the number of swab collection centres in Madurai: AIDWA

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged demonstrations in front of six Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) across the city on Thursday demanding an increase in the number of COVID-19 swab collection centres.

R. Sasikala, district secretary (Urban ), AIDWA, said that COVID-19 test results must be conveyed to the patients within 24 hours. “We have received complaints that COVID-19 results were told after four days to some patients, causing necessary panic and anxiety among them,” she said.

She added that healthy food must be given on time to COVID-19 patients getting treated at hospitals and health facilities. With rising COVID-19 cases, more number of doctors, nurses and sanitary workers must be deployed. “Their safety must be taken care of by providing personal protective equipment (PPE),” she said.

Ms. Sasikala complained that many private hospitals were refusing treatment for pregnant women and those with non COVID-19 ailments. “The district administration must intervene to address this problem,” she added.