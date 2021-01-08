‘Include Tamil in recruitment exam of Postal Department’

It contravenes assurance given in Parliament and to Madras High Court: MP

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, has flayed the Centre for not including Tamil in the medium of examination for recruitment in the Department of Posts.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Communication Ravi Shankar Prasad, he said the present move contravened the earlier declaration of the Central government that examinations for recruitment in the Department of Posts would be conducted in regional languages, including Tamil. Regional languages have been omitted in the recruitment notification, though it was announced on July 16, 2019 on the floor of Parliament that those examinations for the recruitment in Department of Posts would be conducted in regional languages also, he pointed out.

“This announcement was made following stiff opposition from MPs against the earlier decision of conducting tests only in English and Hindi for the recruitment of postmen. Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad had intervened on this issue and assured that such examinations will be conducted in regional languages,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Consequently, the notification issued earlier was annulled for the issuance of a fresh one. The same stance was confirmed by the Union government before the Madras High Court also when the case came for hearing on July 30, 2019.

‘Only Hindi, English’

But, the Department of Posts has now issued a notification for the examination scheduled on February 14 and the choices of the medium is confined only to Hindi and English. This would affect candidates from Tamil Nadu and issuance of such notification was unfair and against the declaration made by the Minister in the Parliament and assurance given in the High Court of Madras, he said.

The MP urged the Minister to issue a fresh notification or corrigendum at the earliest with inclusion of Tamil as a medium for examination.