‘Illegally drawn power kills brothers’

TIRUNELVELI

An inspection conducted by the TANGEDCO officials at the site where two brothers were electrocuted on Saturday night has revealed that the illegally drawn power from the nearby shop had caused the accident and no electric wire had snapped from the electric pole.

When a team of officials from the TANGEDCO’s Melapalayam area inspected the mishap site on South Bypass Road immediately after the incident, in which Kittu and his brother Arun were electrocuted, it was found that the electricity had been drawn in unauthorized manner from the nearby shop to the steel pushcart in which the victims were selling ‘paani poori’.

After the end of the day’s sale on Saturday night, Kittu and Arun had moved their pushcart without removing the wire from the nearby shop.

Consequently, the wire got unplugged at the pushcart end and the already wet steel pushcart conducted electricity to electrocute the brothers on the spot.