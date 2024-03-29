GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal ethanol unit sealed near Singampunari; three arrested

March 29, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in Sivaganga district on Friday sealed an illegal ethanol unit functioning at Kumarathakudipatti near Singampunari, where spurious liquor was being produced.

Following specific input, a team of PEW officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police P. Francis, found the unit which was operating in a deep forest area, evading public notice.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the land belonged to one Thiagarajan, who had rented it to Mangalam, 45, wife of Ramasamy of Singampunari. The unit might have been in operation for over a year, an PEW officer said.

The illegal unit was operating during daytime and the ethanol-mixed liquor was filled in bottles having fake stickers and caps. They were transported in tricycles and share autorickshaws to ensure that the police did not get doubtful at check posts.

The officer said based on the confession of Mangalam, the seized goods were valued at ₹10 lakh. The unit was sealed and three persons, including Mangalam, were arrested. Further investigation is on.

