Hunt on for Thoothukudi man who killed wife

The Thaalamuthu Nagar police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly strangulated his wife to death on Monday night.
Police said S. Murugavalli, 24, wife of labourer Shanmugaraja, 28, of Zakhir Hussein Nagar under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits was found dead in her house on Tuesday morning. While the body was lying in the house Shanmugaraj and the couple’s two children were not there.
After the neighbours informed the police, the body was sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Ganesh, visited the spot and sniffer dog was also pressed into service.
During investigation, police found that Shanmugaraj, who married Murugavalli seven years ago, suspected that his wife had extra-marital affair and the suspicion triggered frequent quarrel between the couple.
When an altercation resurfaced on Monday night, Shanmugaraja allegedly strangulated the lady with a nylon rope and escaped from the house along with the two children.
Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.
