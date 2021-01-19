Madurai

Houses burgled

Madurai

A total of 58 sovereigns of gold, 9.300 kg of silver, a double-barrel gun were stolen from the residence of a retired deputy tahsildar P .Ravindran (60) of Duraisamy Nagar.

The police said the family members had left for Rajapalayam on January 15 and on their return on Monday found the front door broken open and the valuables missing.

S. S. Colony police are investigating.

Similarly, twenty-three sovereigns of gold and ₹ 50,000 were stolen from the house of S. Sivanathan (65) of Thathaneri. Sellur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, an I-pad, four grams of gold and ₹ 11,500 were stolen from the house of C. Jawahar Ravindran in Lake Area. K. Pudur police are investigating.

