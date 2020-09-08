Honoured for honesty

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi and his team of officers honoured five people on Monday.

On August 31, when Sundarapandi and his friend Mahendran of Varushanadu found ₹ one lakh cash left unclaimed in an ATM outlet in Cumbum, they handed it over to the Inspector of Police, Cumbum. The money was handed over to the rightful owner later.

On Sept. 6, Ketan Patel of Sivananda Nagar here went to an ATM on Periyakulam Road. He found two bundles of ₹ 2000 notes left behind the ATM’s chest. He took ₹ 4 lakh and handed it over to the Theni police station. CCTV footage revealed that bank employees had left behind the cash by mistake after refilling the machine. The bank manager took possession of the cash. Two days ago, Abdul Khader and Abdul Hakeem found four gram gold ring left on the road in Cumbum. When they handed it over to the police, it was found that a local resident had lost the valuable while riding his two-wheeler.

The SP presented them with a reward and thanked them for their gesture.

Masthan, a local resident in Theni, was also honoured as he voluntarily regulated vehicles near a convent school where children found it hard to cross the road.