Home for mentally challenged children sealed

NAGERCOIL

Founder of a home for mentally challenged children, Anbin Sigaram, here has been arrested after visuals showing him beating up an inmate of the home went viral on social media. The officials sealed the home following the incident.

Police sources said Krishnamani, 42, who was running the home at NGO Colony here, was seen thrashing a male inmate mercilessly in the visual shared on social media. On getting information, District Child Protection Officer S. Kumudha alerted District Differently Abled Rehabilitation Officer Kathirvel.

When the officials raided the home recently, they found that 12 inmates of different ages had been locked up there since their parents could not maintain them.

“Since some of the inmates could narrate their ordeals to some extent, the officials contacted their parents and asked them to take their children back home. After the parents took their children back, the home was sealed on Monday,” the police said.