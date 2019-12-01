Holiday declared for schools in Thoothukudi district

Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri declared holiday for school students on December 2.

Addressing the press, the Collector said that all system tanks in the district were filled to capacity as dams nearby have been overflowing. “Water is being released through flood carriers which eventually lead to the sea. A total of 37 vulnerable locations have been identified and relief camps have been set up to evacuate people,” he said.

He added that in Thoothukudi city, Corporation officials are using industrial pumps to clear stagnant water in residential areas.

Although it has been raining for two days, residents said that the showers intensified on Saturday evening, leaving pedestrians and motorists stranded on the road.

Earlier in the day, Pearl City (Muthunagar) Express, which was scheduled to arrive at 6 a.m. in Thoothukudi, was stationed in Meelavittan railway station as the three platforms at the railway station were flooded. The Tiruchendur passenger, Tirunelveli passenger and the Chennai Egmore-Thoothukudi Link Express were also yet to leave the station to their respective destinations.

The rain had also disrupted the movement of goods trains carrying coal and port goods. In Thoothukudi town, WCG Road, the main bazaar area, and Tiruchendur road were heavily flooded. Residential areas, including Kovilpillai Nagar, Vetrivelpuram, St. Mary's College and Muthammal colony, were inundated.

The Government Hospital was flooded too, leaving patients susceptible to infections. The district recorded 1,201.90 mm of rainfall on Saturday alone with Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam receiving 100 mm and 83 mm showers. The district has averaged 63.26 mm rain.