Madurai

HM arrested under POCSO Act

The All Women Police have arrested the headmaster of a primary school for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year old girl student.

 Police said S. Anantharaj, 56, from Rajiv Nagar Second Street, is working as the headmaster of a government-aided private primary school on Thoothukudi outskirts. As he allegedly sexually harassed a 10-year-old girl student, she informed her mother about the problem she was facing for the past several days.

 Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Thoothukudi All Women Police arrested Anantharaj under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.


