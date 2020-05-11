High surveillance in four clusters of Madurai

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the district administration has set its focus on four clusters which have contributed to the maximum number of cases.

A cluster is an area with five or more cases. The four clusters in Madurai district are Sellur and Vandiyur in the city and Elumalai and Melur in the rural parts. Twelve cases have been reported in Sellur alone - seven from one area, Sathiyamoorthy Nagar. Six cases have been reported in Vandiyur cluster, 11 in Elumalai and 12 in Melur.

Containment zones, where COVID-19 positive patients reside, are barricaded and closely monitored for 28 days. The health workers trace their contacts and monitor symptoms of those living in the vicinity. Corporation workers spray disinfectants and regularly clean the streets. There are 55 containment zones in Madurai district.

However, a more aggressive approach is carried out in clusters. Disinfection is carried out thrice a day, including once at night. Bleaching powder is distributed to each household to keep the make house clean. The residents are given Vitamin C and Zinc supplements for 15 days, besides sachets of ‘kabasura kudineer.’

Collector T. G. Vinay said that influenza-like illnesses of contacts were closely monitored and the health of the elderly and those with co-morbidities looked into. But the surveillance would be vigorous in the four clusters, he said.

However, a resident of Vandiyur, said people often travelled in and out of the containment zone. Despite police presence, outsiders do enter. “From our balcony we can see movement of milk delivery men. It is tough being indoors all the time. But many go to houses of neighbours and play board games. Some can be seen without wearing masks,” he said.

Presently, seven areas - Mathoor, Kariyeepatti and Kallampatti in rural Madurai and Tahsildar Nagar, Narimedu, P and T Nagar and Mahaboobpalayam in the city - which were earlier containment zones have been permitted to function as usual after the completion of 28 days without any new cases.

The Collector said that though people may be under the impression that their area was part of the cluster, they may not be in the strictly barricaded zone. “Those who say their movement is not restricted should belong to a buffer zone. We are making efforts to ensure that there is no further spread in cluster areas. More containment zones, including Tirumangalam, will complete the 28-day tenure on Monday,” he said.