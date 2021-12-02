High Court dismisses plea after DGP circular

Taking note of the fact that the Director General of Police (DGP) had already issued a circular with regard to initiating action against those indulging in illegal activities and misusing terms such as ‘Human Rights’ and ‘Consumer Forum’, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that sought direction to the authorities in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took note of the fact that the DGP had issued the circular in October and dismissed the petition filed by B. Sundara Rajan of Madurai.

The petitioner said that strict action should be taken against those who indulged in illegal activities such as ‘katta panchayat’ in the name of ‘Human Rights’ and ‘Consumer Forum’.