‘Help is at hand for women in distress’

Marathon taken out to highlight women’s issues

A marathon was organised by the District Level Centre for Women here on Sunday to highlight the issues faced by women and create an awareness of the institutions that provide help for the women in distress.

B. Vinodha, District Women Welfare Officer, said the marathon was organised to mark the anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape of December 16. Members of various non-governmental organisations, school and college students participated in the marathon. Starting from the Collectorate, the marathon coursed through KK Nagar and returned to the Collectorate.

Ms. Vinodha said women in distress could call the women’s helpline at 181, approach the One Stop Centre and use the Kavalan SOS application on their mobile phones. Apart from this, learning self- defence techniques would also be helpful, she added.

P. Premalatha, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Madurai, said domestic violence against women constituted the highest number of cases reported and intervened by the centre. “We receive complaints from urban as well as rural areas. Similarly, women from all economic groups are affected by domestic violence,” she noted.