‘Help is at hand for women in distress’

A marathon was organised by the District Level Centre for Women here on Sunday to highlight the issues faced by women and create an awareness of the institutions that provide help for the women in distress.
B. Vinodha, District Women Welfare Officer, said the marathon was organised to mark the anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape of December 16. Members of various non-governmental organisations, school and college students participated in the marathon. Starting from the Collectorate, the marathon coursed through KK Nagar and returned to the Collectorate.
Ms. Vinodha said women in distress could call the women’s helpline at 181, approach the One Stop Centre and use the Kavalan SOS application on their mobile phones. Apart from this, learning self- defence techniques would also be helpful, she added.
P. Premalatha, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Madurai, said domestic violence against women constituted the highest number of cases reported and intervened by the centre. “We receive complaints from urban as well as rural areas. Similarly, women from all economic groups are affected by domestic violence,” she noted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath