GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain pounds Dindigul for four hours

January 09, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater flooding Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Tuesday, where new bicycles were kept for distribution to students.

Rainwater flooding Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Tuesday, where new bicycles were kept for distribution to students. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Heavy rain lashed Dindigul on Tuesday morning that led to inundation of arterial roads and residential areas, especially Bharathipuram and Begumpur.

The city registered 90.4 mm of rainfall in a span of three hours till 10.30 a.m., said an official. What started as a drizzle since dawn, escalated to a downpour by 7.30 a.m. even as children were getting ready for school. Rainwater flooded Tiruchi Road, Main Road, Batlagundu bypass, keeping vehicle users off the road.

While the district administration did not declare a holiday, few private primary schools did not function. Many schools reported lower turnout of students.

The campus of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Chathiram was flooded with more than one-foot depth of water. At least half of the wheels of new bicycles meant for distribution to the school students were submerged in the stagnant water.

Some of the residential areas such as Nagal Nagar and Bharathipuram were the worst affected with rainwater flooding the streets. The residents complained about sewage water mixing with rainwater flooding the streets. The water entered into few houses.

Fearing more showers in the evening, many schools alerted the parents and asked them to take home their children in the afternoon.

Collector N.M. Poongodi inspected the rain-affected areas, including the flooded rail underpass at Vedampatti.

Palani recorded 28 mm and other towns like Vedasandur, Oddanchathiram and Nilakottai also reported heavy rain in the morning.

However, the rain started to subside by noon and the district had reported an average rainfall of 39.2 cm. Palani had reported 93 mm till 2.30 p.m. while Dindigul city registered 91.8 mm.

Water started to drain from most of the areas, the official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.