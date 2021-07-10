Demand for CGHS Wellness Centre

The Madurai Central Government Pensioners Association has demanded establishment of a Central Government Health Scheme Wellness Centre in Madurai.

Its president S.M. Jeyakumar said that there were at least 20 Central government offices in Madurai. A wellness centre should be opened here taking into account the welfare of the Central government employees and pensioners. The justification to open such a centre is that there should be a minimum of 6000 beneficiaries that includes Central government employees and pensioners. But there were more than 10,000 beneficiaries in Madurai.

Such a centre in Madurai would be a boon to the Central government employees and pensioners from the southern districts. The demand has been ignored though proposals had been sent to the Centre. These centres were functioning in smaller cities in other States. Though Madurai meets the criteria, such a facility has not been created.

He said a centre for Coimbatore had been approved recently. He hoped that the authorities would consider Madurai and open a centre in the city.