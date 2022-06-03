Health screening of malnourished children held

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy interacting with the mother of a malnourished child at a health camp held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

A health camp for children identified as malnourished was held at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, who inspected the camp, said 21,448 children were identified as severely, acutely malnourished and moderately, acutely malnourished in the district.

They were screened at the District Early Intervention Centre set up at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital and Government Hospitals in Rajapalayam and Aruppukottai to ascertain whether they required any medical treatment or nutritional supplements or both.

So far, 8,544 children have been screened, and 77 of the children required medical treatment and 489 children nutritional supplement. The children were screened by physiotherapists, dentists and general physicians.

The doctors advised the parents on the type of nutrition the children required for better physical growth to match with their age and height.

Medical College Dean J. Sangumani, Deputy Director (Health) Yasodhamani and Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Scheme, R. Rajam were present.