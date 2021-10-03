Health Minister inspects screening for Nipah, Zika infection at Kumuli

Health Minister M. Subramanian on Sunday inspected screening for Nipah and, Zika viral infection of passengers coming into Theni district from Kerala by a health team at Kumuli.

Accompanied by Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan, he observed how the screening of passengers was being done.

Mr. Subramanian said that efforts were being taken to prevent the spread of Nipah and Zika infection through passengers coming from Kerala in all border districts. The screening was being done at Pollachi, Coimbatore, Palaiyaru, Tirunelveli. Besides, vehicle checks and RT-PCR checks were being carried out.

For passengers coming from Kerala without RT-PCR test report, the certificate for COVID-19 vaccination was verified before allowing them into Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Subramanian also inspected vaccination carried out at Palanichettipatti, Cumbum, Goodalur and Devadanapatti during the fourth mega vaccination camp.

As a result of awareness created by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the State was now able to administer vaccine doses to 25 lakh people a day, he said.

With regard to Theni district, a total of 5.72 lakh (54.80%) out of 10.44 lakh eligible people had been given the first dose and 2.05 lakh (19.70%) the second shot.

MLAs N. Ramakrishnan, A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravanakumar, Periyakulam Sub-Collector, Sherif, Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Offier, Kousalya, Deputy Director (Health) Jegaveerapandian were among those who were present.