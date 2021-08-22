Health issue behind death of four persons of family

DINDIGUL

The investigations into the death of four persons from a family in Vatha Goundan Valasu village near Palani in Dindigul district appears to be due to certain health issues.

On Saturday, four persons - Chinnaraj (52), his wife Valarmathi (45), daughter Sivaranjini (20) and son Karthikeyan (18) were found charred to death in a haystack just near their dwelling. When firefighters were dousing the fire, they spotted the four people dead and burnt. Initial inquiries gave no clue as the police investigations revealed that the valuables inside the house were intact or at least not disturbed.

Police officers said on Sunday that the family had not borrowed money from any person or finance company as suspected. Both the children were studying online due to the covid-19 pandemic, some relatives told the investigators.

However, one officer said that Chinnaraj was not keeping good health for about six months after his son was diagnosed with kidney-related ailment. The family was in a depression and they were worried about the deteriorating health of Karthikeyan.

According to post-mortem reports, the deceased had consumed poison an hour prior to the death. The bodies of two of them were completely charred in the fire. It is likely that Chinnaraj may have set the fire to the haystack after ensuring that the other three had taken the poison and died.

Quoting a relative of Chinnaraj in the village, the police said that there was absolutely no sign or indicator from the family members about such a decision, who had attended a wedding function on Friday night at Velayathum Pudur.

Ayakudi police have registered a case of suspicious death. After the post-mortem was performed, the mortal remains were handed over to the relatives at the Dindigul Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.