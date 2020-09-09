HC summons Collector, SP

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has summoned the Tirunelveli Collector and the Superintendent of Police to assist that court in a public interest litigation petition that complained of illegal sand quarrying in Kallidaikurichi in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought a status report from the officials concerned in the PIL petition filed by B. Sivasankar, who said that there was rampant illegal sand quarrying in the region.

The petitioner said that private parties by obtaining licence for processing M-sand were illegally transporting river sand from the nearby vandala odai dam with the help of local authorities. The licence granted was being misused, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to stop the illegal sand quarrying and take appropriate action against those involved. The court adjourned the case to September 24 for filling of the status report.