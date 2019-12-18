Madurai

HC seeks State’s response on parole plea

more-in

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State on the parole plea of Ravichandran, a life convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to file a response on the parole plea of Ravichandran and adjourned the hearing till January 2020.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by the life convict’s mother P. Rajeswari. She said that earlier the High Court Bench had passed an order directing the State to consider the plea for parole.

However, the representation had been rejected citing local body election and police selection examination, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 11:49:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-seeks-states-response-on-parole-plea-ravichandran-madurai/article30341872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY