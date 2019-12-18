HC seeks State’s response on parole plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State on the parole plea of Ravichandran, a life convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to file a response on the parole plea of Ravichandran and adjourned the hearing till January 2020.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by the life convict’s mother P. Rajeswari. She said that earlier the High Court Bench had passed an order directing the State to consider the plea for parole.

However, the representation had been rejected citing local body election and police selection examination, she said.