HC seeks State government’s response

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State in the petition filed by R.P. Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli sought a response in the petition filed by the life convict who sought a direction to the State to implement the government’s decision to release the convicts.

He said that he had undergone nearly 29 years of actual imprisonment and 37 years of imprisonment, including remission till death and the Governor was yet to give his assent to the State government’s recommendation.