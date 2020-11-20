HC seeks report on probe into temple mismanagement

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to submit a report on progress made in the investigation of serious allegations on mismanagement of a temple in Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi had taken a serious view of the fact that idols were stolen from the temple, its lands were being used for mining blue metal rock without permission and the person acting as the in charge of the temple was actually removed in 2015.

During the course of the hearing, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department submitted before the court that the department had taken over the affairs of the temple and a case was registered in this regard.

Earlier, in a status report, the Joint Commissioner of the HR and CE Department, Tirunelveli, submitted that one Nainar Naikar had continued to discharge his duties at the temple in Radhapuram despite the fact that he was removed in 2015, following serious allegations against him

It was brought to light that Nainar Naikar was trying to lay his hands on the compensation amount for the temple lands that were acquired for a river-linking project. The court sought a report in the case and adjourned the hearing.