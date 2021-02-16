Madurai

Sattankulam case: HC seeks CBI response

Police personnel Murugan and Muthuraj, accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, have moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court again seeking bail.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar sought a response from CBI and adjourned the hearing till February 23.

Earlier bail petitions filed by them were dismissed by the High Court on the ground that there were prima facie materials available against them in the case.

