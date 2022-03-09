HC: Remove caste name put up on premises used for public purposes 

Taking note of the fact that a few people belonging to a particular intermediate community had put up their caste name on the door and gate of a public school and community hall in Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to remove it.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that the people had put up the caste name on the door and gate of the public school and community hall which were meant for public purposes. “It should be removed without any further delay”, the court observed and directed the Tahsildar of Srivilliputhur to take steps to remove it.

The court directed the local police to give adequate police protection to the Tahsildar while the caste name was being removed from the door and gate of the public school and community hall. “It should be ensured that there is no law and order issue”, the court said. The hearing in the case was adjourned to March 14 for the authorities to file a report after taking action. The court was hearing a petition filed by V. Krishnamoorthi of Srivilliputhur. He said that the people belonging to the intermediate community had put up the caste name on the gate and door of the common premises. The counsel representing the petitioner had submitted copies of the photographs of the door and the gate to the court.