HC refuses to quash FIR against contractors

November 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a couple, both contractors, seeking the quash of an FIR registered against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Jamuna and Ravi of Theni district. The petitioners were arraigned as 12th and 13th accused. The accused 1 to 11 were executive officers of various panchayats in Theni district.

The case of the prosecution is that the accused had conspired together and floated a bogus tender application to supply LED bulbs. A total amount to the tune of ₹97.33 lakh had been misappropriated, causing loss to the government. The State submitted that the investigation in the case was underway.

Taking note of the submission, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that at this stage the court was not inclined to quash the FIR and dismissed the petition.