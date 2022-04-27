HC orders notice to Dhanush

R. Kathiresan of Melur in Madurai district who claimed that Tamil film actor Dhanush was his son has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging an order of a Judicial Magistrate dismissing his plea for a probe into the allegations that the actor had produced fake documents to the High Court in the case pertaining to his paternity.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan ordered notice to Mr. Dhanush and adjourned the hearing in the case. The petitioner, in his criminal revision petition, said the Judicial Magistrate VI, Madurai, had dismissed his petition stating that there was no prima facie case made out. He sought a direction to the court to set aside the order.

In 2017, the High Court had quashed a case against Mr. Dhanush filed by Kathiresan and his wife K. Meenakshi. The couple had filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate, Melur, seeking monthly maintenance from the actor. The couple claimed that they were his biological parents.