HC judge permits young mothers practising as lawyers to ask for specific time slots to argue their cases

Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan has permitted young mothers practising as advocates in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to ask for specific time slots to argue their cases before him.

In a letter addressed to the members of the Bar, Justice Swaminathan said recently a male advocate had requested for a matter to be heard the following day instead of it being passed over as he had to pick up his child from school.

The advocate had told the judge that the hearing of the matter at 4 p.m. would not suit him as he had to pick up his child from school at 3.30 p.m. The judge had accommodated the request.

“This incident made me think. There are quite a few young mothers practising before me. They may have similar difficulties. I think it is my duty to accommodate them. Such persons can very well inform the Court Officer in advance and ask for a specific time slot,” Justice Swaminathan said.

However, it was on a condition that they must prepare so well that they consume a minimum amount of time. They must pass on the dates and events, case laws on which they are going to rely upon, the propositions which they want to advance to the Court Officer a day earlier, the judge said.

The judge also made it clear that the concession was available only to the independent practitioners. Those who are part of an office cannot ask for a time slot for the benefit of their ‘male seniors’, the judge clarified. The judge said that it would come into effect from July 5.