HC grants bail to Tahsildar

December 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to M. Thennarasu, a Tahsildar working in Ramanathapuram district who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths after he allegedly took a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh from an applicant for issuing patta.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner was working as a Tahsildar at RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district. It was said that the complainant had approached the petitioner for issuance of patta.

It was said that on September 21, the petitioner demanded ₹ 4 lakh as bribe from the complainant. Again on October 4, the petitioner demanded ₹ 3 lakh as bribe and ₹ 1 lakh as advance. A complaint was lodged with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing.

Following the trap proceedings, the petitioner was secured. Subsequently, the DVAC sleuths recovered ₹ 45 lakh and some documents from his house in Virudhunagar district. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 5.

The court directed him to appear before the Special Court for Trial of Prevention of Corruption Act Cases in Ramanathapuram, as directed by the trial court. He was directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witness.