HC directs official to submit details on temple jewellery

June 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer of Kanniyakumari district temples to submit details pertaining to the temple jewellery of Adi Kesava Perumal temple in Thiruvattaru in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Joint Commissioner to submit the list of the temple jewellery and other valuables that were available at the temple prior to the 1992 theft incident, the list of jewellery at the temple at present and the list of jewellery that were stolen from the temple and recovered, as per the records.

The court directed the Joint Commissioner to prepare the list of the jewels available today in the temple in the presence of Kanniyakumari Principal Sub-Judge and the jewels that are kept in the safe custody should be brought to the temple for the preparation of the list. The court directed the Joint Commissioner to be present before the court on June 19.

The court issued the directions on a public interest litigation petition filed by the Sree Adhikesava Seva Trust of Thiruvattaru. The trust had sought a direction to the authorities to place the golden sivalingam, panchaloha idols, old Kalasam and other ornaments of Lord Adhikesava on the temple premises for worshipping. The deity was not adorned with the jewellery, the trust complained. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till June 19.