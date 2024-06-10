GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

HC directs Madurai Collector to take action against two water supplying units involved in illegal extraction of groundwater

Published - June 10, 2024 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai Collector to initiate appropriate action against two water supplying units based on a report submitted by Public Works Department (PWD) officials that recommended action be taken against the two units for illegal extraction and transportation of groundwater.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthupandi of Sambakulam in Madurai district. He said the two units, Sapthagiri water supply and R.K. water supply, without complying with the guidelines and obtaining permission from the authorities illegally extracted water. The water extraction point of the two units were situated directly opposite to Narasingam Kanmoi and Nelliyenthalpatti Kanmoi respectively.

The petitioner said the people of the area had protested against the illegal extraction and transportation of groundwater. They had complained to the authorities that it would lead to depletion of groundwater level. However, no action was taken, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

The State submitted that the PWD officials had submitted a report to the Madurai Collector. The report recommended appropriate action be taken against the two units. Under the Collector, a Monitoring Committee was functioning. Appropriate action would be taken by the Collector based on the report, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the Madurai Collector to take appropriate action, based on the report submitted by the PWD officials, against the two water supplying units after affording them an opportunity of hearing. The court directed the entire exercise to be completed in two months and disposed of the petition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.