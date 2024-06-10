HC directs Madurai Collector to take action against two water supplying units involved in illegal extraction of groundwater

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai Collector to initiate appropriate action against two water supplying units based on a report submitted by Public Works Department (PWD) officials that recommended action be taken against the two units for illegal extraction and transportation of groundwater.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthupandi of Sambakulam in Madurai district. He said the two units, Sapthagiri water supply and R.K. water supply, without complying with the guidelines and obtaining permission from the authorities illegally extracted water. The water extraction point of the two units were situated directly opposite to Narasingam Kanmoi and Nelliyenthalpatti Kanmoi respectively.

The petitioner said the people of the area had protested against the illegal extraction and transportation of groundwater. They had complained to the authorities that it would lead to depletion of groundwater level. However, no action was taken, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

The State submitted that the PWD officials had submitted a report to the Madurai Collector. The report recommended appropriate action be taken against the two units. Under the Collector, a Monitoring Committee was functioning. Appropriate action would be taken by the Collector based on the report, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the Madurai Collector to take appropriate action, based on the report submitted by the PWD officials, against the two water supplying units after affording them an opportunity of hearing. The court directed the entire exercise to be completed in two months and disposed of the petition.