HC directs Centre to process application of a man with visual impairment

Taking cognisance of a report submitted by the Centre on recommendations made for Goods and Services Tax concession certificate for all 21 categories of differently abled persons with regard to purchase of motor vehicles, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to process the application of a Kanniyakumari man.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Paranthaman of Nagercoil who is working as a PG Assistant in a government school. The petitioner said he was 100 % visually impaired. He wanted to buy a four-wheeler and sought concession on GST, Road tax, Toll and registration concession.

He submitted an application to the authorities on the official website of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. But the application was rejected on the grounds that the concession was available only to orthopaedically disabled persons. He filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to extend the concession to him.

During the course of the hearing, the Centre submitted that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) had constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary, DEPwD, with members drawn from the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for exploring the possibility of extending the benefits of GST concession to all 21 categories of differently abled persons for purchase of motor vehicles. The recommendations made would be accepted and given effect to, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submission, Justice M. Sundar observed that the court deemed it appropriate to record that this would now be the position obtaining for all the differently abled persons across 21 categories with regard to purchase of motor vehicles. The court directed the Centre to process the application submitted by the petitioner as expeditiously as possible. The petition was disposed of.

