HC: deploy police and ensure peaceful darshan

Following allegations that devotees of Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi district were unable to have a peaceful darshan due to various reasons, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police to deploy the Tamil Nadu Special Police Company on the temple premises.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam said a Special Police team comprising 125 police personnel should ensure protection to devotees and the temple administration. The team should be deployed at strategic places at the temple, both inside and outside, for effective crowd management and ensure the devotees to have a peaceful darshan.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Seetharaman, a freelance archaka at the temple. The petitioner said that he was prohibited from performing pujas inside the temple. The State submitted that the devotees were being harassed both by the freelance archakas and temple employees.

Several instances of commission of offences were brought to the notice of the court. There was no effective control mechanism though steps were being taken by the administration through contract employees. Suggestions were provided by the State for the better administration in the interest of the devotees and the temple, the judge said.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Tiruchendur temple authorities were directed to engage additional workers and employees at the temple. The court said the suggestions provided by the State should be effectively implemented. The case was posted for reporting compliance to March 23.