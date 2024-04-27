HC apprised of conditions of libraries in Ramanathapuram district

April 27, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

After the authorities told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court about the progress made with regard to maintenance of libraries in Ramanathapuram district, the court disposed of a petition seeking basic facilities at the libraries in the district.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district who sought a direction to the authorities to renovate the library buildings and provide basic facilities and maintenance for Uppoor Sathiram library, Kadaladi Panchayat library and other libraries in Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner said that the authorities were collecting 3 % tax for the maintenance of libraries. However, basic facilities were not provided and some of the library buildings were in a dilapidated condition. The library building at Uppoor Sathiram was in a dilapidated condition and the same was demolished. However, no new building was constructed, he said.

In a status report, the authorities submitted that with respect to the library building at Thondi, the work order was issued and the construction work had commenced. The construction would be completed within the stipulated time. With regard to the Uppoor Sathiram library, it was submitted that it would come within the realm of the Rural Development Department.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P. D. Audikesavalu took into account that the petitioner accepted that after filing the petition, progress had been made by the authorities in maintaining the libraries. After about one year also, if the petitioner finds that a particular library is not maintained properly, then, he may agitate afresh.

With regard to the Uppoor Sathiram library, the petitioner may file an application to the Rural Development Department and the same will be considered on merits, the court observed. With the directions, the court disposed of the petition.