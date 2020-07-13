Haryana truck drivers stranded in Madurai for over a week

Madurai
Two truck drivers from Haryana have been rendered stranded in the city for nearly a week after the addressee refused to unload the refrigerators from the trucks, citing lockdown in Madurai city.
The drivers have been rendered shelterless in the truck parking bay in Kamaraj Nagar near Avaniyapuram.
“I started my journey from Faridabad on June 18 and reached Madurai on July 3. I was supposed to unload the goods and leave immediately. But, I am stuck here for 10 days,” said Y. Shabbir (30).
Another truckload of refrigerator too arrived here on July 6. This time, A. Mohammed Rafi (36) from Haryana had to give company to Shabbir.
The man to whom the goods were supposed to be handed over had promised to unload the materials on Monday. “He said since it was lockdown in Madurai he could not unload them then. But, today he is not attending to our calls,” said Shabbir.
Both of them live in their trucks and make their meals and eat together.
“At sharp 7 a.m. we are woken up by the contractor of the parking lot, who force us to pay ₹ 100 each day,” says Rafiq. With little money left with them, Mr. Rafiq made his employer deposit some money to manage their stay here.
While Rafiq has six children, Shabbir is father of four. “We get calls from our family members and children. I came all the way to Madurai only to earn something for my family to eat,” he said.
They want the addressee to unload the goods in smaller cargo vehicles and take them to the godown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath