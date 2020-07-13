Haryana truck drivers stranded in Madurai for over a week

Madurai

Two truck drivers from Haryana have been rendered stranded in the city for nearly a week after the addressee refused to unload the refrigerators from the trucks, citing lockdown in Madurai city.

The drivers have been rendered shelterless in the truck parking bay in Kamaraj Nagar near Avaniyapuram.

“I started my journey from Faridabad on June 18 and reached Madurai on July 3. I was supposed to unload the goods and leave immediately. But, I am stuck here for 10 days,” said Y. Shabbir (30).

Another truckload of refrigerator too arrived here on July 6. This time, A. Mohammed Rafi (36) from Haryana had to give company to Shabbir.

The man to whom the goods were supposed to be handed over had promised to unload the materials on Monday. “He said since it was lockdown in Madurai he could not unload them then. But, today he is not attending to our calls,” said Shabbir.

Both of them live in their trucks and make their meals and eat together.

“At sharp 7 a.m. we are woken up by the contractor of the parking lot, who force us to pay ₹ 100 each day,” says Rafiq. With little money left with them, Mr. Rafiq made his employer deposit some money to manage their stay here.

While Rafiq has six children, Shabbir is father of four. “We get calls from our family members and children. I came all the way to Madurai only to earn something for my family to eat,” he said.

They want the addressee to unload the goods in smaller cargo vehicles and take them to the godown.