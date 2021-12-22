Madurai

Handloom exhibition showcases textile crafts of India

Traditional handloom products of 15 States are on display at the exhibition in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Eye-catching handloom products are on display at the ‘Cottonfab-2021’ exhibition and sale.

Over 100 artisans across 15 States have come together for the exhibition, which is being held on Gandhi Museum premises. The exhibition will be held till January 10, 2022. The exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Traditional Aari and needlework crochet on cotton and georgette fabrics from Lucknow, Kota-Doria dress materials from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees, block print kurtis from Gujarat and Rajasthan, Kalamkari vegetable-dyed sarees, Gadwal, Pochampally and zari border sarees from the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are on display.

Apart from these products, Afghani and Patiala salwar, kurtis in tussar, crepe and chiffon, Rajasthani stole, Bagh print from Madhya Pradesh, embroidered stoles from Kashmir, Odisha’s Sambalpuri Ikat and Khandua silk sarees and Bengal’s Dhakai Jamdani were also on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition aims to provide direct access to handloom weavers to market their products. The price of sarees range from ₹300 to ₹3,000 and the price of dress materials range from ₹400 to ₹4,000. Apart from dress materials, a wide range of mats, rugs, quilts and exotic jewellery are also on sale at the exhibition.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 10:53:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/handloom-exhibition-showcases-textile-crafts-of-india/article38015824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY