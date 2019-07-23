Handloom exhibition opens

Eye-catching silk saris are on display at the fortnight-long ‘Aadi’ special discount sale organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles which began here on Monday.

The exhibition-cum-sale will have 18 stalls displaying silk saris produced by weavers attached to cooperative societies from Salem, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, and Thirubuvanam.

Collector T.S. Rajasekar, along with Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan, inaugurated the exhibition. Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajasekar said that last year the cooperative societies registered a sale of ₹1.93 crore, exceeding the target of ₹1.75 crore. “This year a sales target of ₹2 crore has been fixed,” he said.

Hundreds of visitors thronged the exhibition in the first few hours itself. “We expect the ‘paalum pazhamum’ kattam saris (multi-coloured checked saris) to be the show stealer this year,” said R.K. Murali, a salesman of the Thirubuvanam Silk Weavers Cooperative Society.

“The exhibition offers an opportunity for buyers to buy good quality saris at an affordable price. The weavers will also stand to benefit as demand for their produce will help them continue in this vocation,” said Assistant Director for Handlooms S. Syed Dawood.

A discount of 10% to 65 % is on offer at the exhibition which will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days at L.N.S. Illam on Jadamunikoil Street till August 4.