GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Groyne to come up at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur

January 29, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Anitha R . Radha Krishnan laying the foundation stone for a fish landing centre at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur on Monday.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R . Radha Krishnan laying the foundation stone for a fish landing centre at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, who is yet to spell out his ministry’s plans on upgrading the Tharuvaikulam fish-landing centre into full-fledged fishing harbour as he had promised in the Legislative Assembly, has vowed that the Tamil Nadu Government would fulfill all the needs of the coastal hamlets and the fishermen.

 After laying foundation stone for forming a groyne in Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur and  extension of groyne in Manappaadu on an outlay of ₹58 crore and ₹41 crore respectively on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the gryones, which would come up in the two coastal villages would provide effective solution to problems caused by sea erosion for decades.

 The government which was keen on solving the basic issues in the coastal villages was working on encouraging the big industrial players to spend their corporate social responsibility funds in these hamlets for creating better infrastructure facilities, he said.

 The Minister also laid foundation stone for the renovation of Kayalpattinam bus stand at the cost of ₹9.19 crore and inaugurated the Office of Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry in Tiruchendur and a building with six additional classrooms in RC Primary School in Periyathazhai.

Fisheries Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Srivaikundam MLA Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.