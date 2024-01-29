Groyne to come up at Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur

January 29, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, who is yet to spell out his ministry’s plans on upgrading the Tharuvaikulam fish-landing centre into full-fledged fishing harbour as he had promised in the Legislative Assembly, has vowed that the Tamil Nadu Government would fulfill all the needs of the coastal hamlets and the fishermen.

After laying foundation stone for forming a groyne in Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur and extension of groyne in Manappaadu on an outlay of ₹58 crore and ₹41 crore respectively on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the gryones, which would come up in the two coastal villages would provide effective solution to problems caused by sea erosion for decades.

The government which was keen on solving the basic issues in the coastal villages was working on encouraging the big industrial players to spend their corporate social responsibility funds in these hamlets for creating better infrastructure facilities, he said.

The Minister also laid foundation stone for the renovation of Kayalpattinam bus stand at the cost of ₹9.19 crore and inaugurated the Office of Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry in Tiruchendur and a building with six additional classrooms in RC Primary School in Periyathazhai.

Fisheries Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Srivaikundam MLA Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj were present.