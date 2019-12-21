Growth must come from many sectors, says MP

“Education, transportation, business and infrastructure are all linked to growth. All these factors must work together to ensure for development to take place,” said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan at the inauguration of the 16th edition of Chamber Trade Fair, organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), here on Friday at Tamukkam ground.

He said that despite Madurai being considered the gateway to south Tamil Nadu, it did not have even a single central university or educational institution, a major hindrance for development of the region. He said that the step-motherly treatment being meted out to Madurai was discernible as many international flights to popular destinations could not be operated from Madurai airport due to lack of permission.

“It is evident that the chamber of commerce has been working tirelessly and representing the need for various development schemes and infrastructure in detail,” he said. He added that the chamber was courageous to hold an event during economic slump as traders, large-scale businessmen and popular brands were closing shop. Chamber senior president S. Rethinavelu said the trade body had much joy in inaugurating the event but said that it would be difficult to celebrate consumerism during such strained economic times. Nevertheless, he said that an exhibition of such magnitude would be well received by the public at all times.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who was present at the event, said that business must expand in Madurai and technological intervention from young entrepreneurs must be brought to the fore and implemented. He also elaborated on the various projects that the corporation was working on as part of the Smart City Missions programme.

Earlier, Chamber president N. Jegatheesan welcomed the gathering.

A total of 250 stalls selling household items, office equipment, automobile accessories, building materials, food items and industrial equipment exhibited their products by micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.