Growing pedal power, shrinking safe spaces

There is a need to create infrastructure for non-motorised transport, particularly cycles, in Madurai, to promote eco-friendly and cheap means of travel within the city, say residents and enthusiasts.

Despite the rise in the number of recreational cycling enthusiasts here, there is no plan or policy in place to ensure safe passage for cyclists. Other major cities in the country, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Mysore, have created pathways and public bike sharing systems to popularise cycling. Cyclists call for a review of the current system and seek respect on city roads.

Predicaments

On weekends, it is common to see flocks of cyclists in colourful clothes pedalling through the highways near Madurai. Most ride on the four-way route to Rameswaram and to picturesque villages such as Kilakuyilkudi, Alanganallur and Alagarkoil to avoid congestion on city roads. They start as early as 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

C. Senthil, founder, Madurai Peddlers Club, says members of his group often ride 15-20 km from the city on highways to cycle without hindrance. In the last year, the club has seen a large influx of young and old residents looking to improve their fitness and moving towards sustainable means of transport, he says.

People working in multinational companies too have begun cycling to work too. However, the lack of a cycle track within the city leaves them jostling with two-wheelers and auto drivers who barely provide space for them.

K. Kutti Muthukumar, who began the City Cycling Club in Madurai, says in jest that cyclists are often subject to the choicest of abuses. “Despite riding predominantly on highways, we end up having to use at least 12 km of city roads. They are not in proper condition. People also misjudge the speed in which we ride our bikes, so we end up having to be extra cautious.”

In order to promote riding, his club is hosting a ‘Safe City Riding’ workshop on Saturday at Kilakuyilkudi to teach riders how to navigate through the city. “A basic infrastructure that is lacking in the city is a dedicated space to park our cycles. In European countries, they have such facilities near malls, railway stations and bus stands. If it is created, more people will be willing to take their cycles out for their work everyday and shopping,” he contends.

G. K. Phiramoth, a 14-year-old who rides to school, says the poor quality of road impacts his bicycle and leads to the need for more maintenance too.

In order to promote alternative means of travel, a Corporation official calls for the creation of a non-motorised transport policy for the city.

Systematic changes

“There is very little space for the creation of separate bicycle pathways as they will require a minimum of two metres. Major roads in the city have only around six metres of width. We lack proper four-lane ways, which have a width of 15 metres,” he says.

To ensure change, a survey of all available roads in Madurai and the number of cycle-users must be created as there is no such document yet. Wide roads whose shoulders are mud and dirt tracks can be effectively converted into bicycle pathways by laying concrete or bitumen as well.

“On a trial basis, we can create a bicycle path on all major one-way streets including South Marret Street. We can also help the cyclists ride through the city near Teppakulam by making the area traffic-free for a couple of hours during the day. There are many walkers on the stretch,” he says.

Urban planner and architect R. M. Valliappan says cities like Delhi and Chennai have been able to effectively implement the creation of cycle paths only because they have tree-lined roads. “If we create a comfortable setting for residents to ride their bikes, create a bike exchange programme near major bus stands where people do not have to even own cycles and ensure proper implementation of policy-level changes, we can surely have more riders on the streets.”

K. R. Baviithran, a cycling enthusiast, says promoting cycle as a fitness activity will also ensure more number of cycle riders. “While clubs are independently promoting cycling, the State too should contribute by raising awareness of the benefits of cycling in the long run.”

S. Mrinalini, a student of Class 12 who rides a bike provided by the State government to school, says she would like a sheltered cycle parking facility.

“Most of us cannot afford two-wheelers and are dependent on cycle or public transport. When we grow up, our aspiration is to buy a two-wheeler and not stick to riding bikes as it is easier for commuting. I am conscious of the impact on the environment but if we are provided better connectivity through public transport and good bikes, I would not mind riding it for a lifetime,” the student argues.