Groom held for marrying 17-year-old girl

THOOTHUKUDI

The All Women Police, Vilathikulam, arrested five persons, including the groom for marrying a 17-year-old girl.

According to S. Jayakumar, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vilathikulam, Prakash, and his team conducted an investigation after getting information about the wedding to be conducted for a 17-year-old girl from a village under the Vilathikulam police station limits.

As the information was found to be true, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Vilathikulam, Meera Bhanu, rushed to the house from where the girl was rescued. The police team also arrested S. Marimuthu, 27 of Kattalankulam, who married the girl, his father S. Sarkkarai, 56, mother S. Kamatchi and the parents of the girl.

Based on the complaint preferred by District Social Welfare Officer Ponnumari, the Vilaathikulam All Women Police have registered a case.