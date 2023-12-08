Grievance redressal is our priority, say Income Tax officials

December 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Stressing that the officials at different levels were engaged in redressing genuine grievances of the assessees swiftly, Income Tax officials appealed to chartered accountants (CAs) to impress upon their clients to pay taxes on time and avoid notices and interest payments.

At an outreach programme organised here on Friday for the “Advance Tax Payers” by the Non-Corporate Range I Madurai, its Joint Commissioner V. Sreedevi said that sustained monitoring and campaigns had fetched the desired results for the government.

“With the tax collections, the people are benefited as the money collected is distributed in the form of laying good roads among other basic amenities. Hence, by paying tax properly and promptly, it helps in the overall development of the society.”

She said that there were about 8,500 corporate assessees in Madurai, 9.5 lakh assessees under the non-corporate range I and another 3.5 lakh assessees in non-corporate range II covering Madurai, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and others.

The senior officer said that the gross IT collections had increased by 13% in Madurai and sought the support of the CAs in building a strong economy.

Deputy Commissioner S. Santa Soruban said that they had accorded the highest priority to grievances redressal of the assessees. Appreciating the CAs, who played the catalyst role, he said that teething issues in the system would be rectified, wherever possible, after taking them with the senior officers in the department.

Agreeing to the suggestions from the senior CAs, including C.V.S. Manian, T. Kalairaj and S. Ramamurthy, the Income Tax officials said that they would examine the modalities and try to reduce the delay in disbursement of refunds and other issues faced by them in the e-filing system.

A few specific instances raised by the CAs were taken on a positive note by the officers during an interaction, who assured to get back to them shortly.

Income Tax Officers S.B. Suria Prakash, V.S. Anandkumar and K. Perumal explained the features under various Sections in the IT laws, about the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the need for systematic planning. They pointed out the consequences of delay in filing and recommended to avoid cash transactions by their clients as e-payments were widely available and user friendly.

While the laws permitted tax planning, evasion of tax was an offence. Hence, they appealed to the advance tax payers to utilise the four periods - June, September, December and March - for remittances in phases and strengthen the economy to grow much faster.

Income Tax Officer R. Andi proposed a vote of thanks.